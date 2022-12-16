Genting Highlands Campsite Where Landslide Struck Operated Without Licence, Stern Action Will Be Taken

Operator Of Genting Highlands Campsite Only Had Licence For Organic Farming

It seems that with every passing hour today (16 Dec), more tragic news emerges about the Genting Highlands landslide that has taken at least 19 lives.

Now, more disturbing reports have surfaced regarding the campsite operators.

Apparently, they only held a licence to operate an organic farm, and not for camping activities.

Malaysia’s Minister for Local Government Development Nga Kor Ming said that “stern action” will be taken against the operator if they’re proven guilty. This could include a jail term and a fine.

Genting Highlands campsite operator had no licence for camping activities

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the landslide, Mir Nga said that the operators of Father’s Organic Farm did not have a valid licence, reported The Star.

Having checked with the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council, Mr Nga revealed that they only held a licence to operate an organic farm.

The operator had allegedly applied to begin organic farming activities in 2019. However, the authorities believe that they began operating the campsite illegally in 2020.

In light of such transgressions, Mr Nga warned that the authorities will take stern action against the operator. They will likewise do the same to any operators who host activities without the necessary licences.

Those found breaching such regulations may face up to three years behind bars and a fine of up to S$15,340 (RM50,000).

Death toll rises to 19

In the early hours of Friday (16 Dec), a landslide occurred near Father’s Organic Farm in Genting Highlands.

A mass of earth reportedly measuring 0.4 hectares fell from a height of about 30 metres onto the campsite.

At the time of this article, the death toll from the incident stands at 19, according to Astro Awani. 14 people remain missing at the time of writing.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and KPKT Malaysia on Facebook.