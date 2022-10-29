Politician Says S’poreans Will Flock To M’sia For Work If Party Wins & Boosts Economy

Singaporeans Will Flock To Malaysia For Work If Pakatan Harapan Wins: Nga Kor Ming

With the Singaporean dollar hitting all-time highs against the Malaysian ringgit, earning a good living here is a highly attractive prospect for our neighbours across the Causeway.

Singaporeans thinking that way about working in Malaysia are rare, but an ambitious politician wishes to change that mindset.

Ahead of Malaysia’s general election, Mr Nga Kor Ming of Pakatan Harapan has come forward to proclaim that Singaporeans seeking jobs in Malaysia will be the norm if his party wins.

Pakatan Harapan will boost economy till Singaporeans flock to Malaysia for employment

Speaking at a fundraising dinner in Muar, Johor, on 27 Oct, Mr Nga said that Pakatan Harapan will boost the nation’s economy if they were to come into power.

The economy will apparently strengthen to a point where Singaporeans will flock to Malaysia for employment instead, he claimed.

According to Malaysiakini, Mr Nga expressed his faith that the party’s chairperson, Mr Anwar Ibrahim, will be able to reset Malaysia’s ailing finances.

This belief reportedly comes from Mr Anwar’s past glories. The party head was once voted among the top four finance ministers in the region.

With the ringgit dropping in value, Mr Nga noted that foreign investors have lost confidence in the current Malaysian administration.

He also felt that the situation will only worsen if Barisan Nasional wins the polls.

Close to 1 million Malaysians working in Singapore

If the ringgit’s value keeps sliding, Mr Nga anticipates that the youth in Johor will be forced to work in Singapore.

That entails waking up at 5am to cross the border and only returning at night.

As it stands, close to a million Malaysians are working in Singapore, according to Malaysiakini.

To avoid this reality, Mr Nga stated that the current government has to change.

Should his party come into power, he believes that Singaporeans will come to Malaysia for work and not the other way around.

Mr Nga highlighted the status of the Harapan-governed state of Selangor’s reserves.

According to him, the reserves have increased from RM300 million to RM3.4billion between 2008 and 2022.

