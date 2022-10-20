Malaysia Will Hold General Election On 19 Nov, Early Voting Starts From 15 Nov

Malaysia General Election Will Happen On 19 Nov, Nomination Day On 5 Nov

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister (PM) of Malaysia dissolved Parliament, paving the way for the national election.

On Thursday (20 Oct), the Malaysian Election Commission (EC) announced that the country will be holding its 15th General Election on 19 Nov 2022.

Nomination Day will happen two weeks prior, on 5 Nov.

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh made the announcement during a press conference today (20 Oct).

This means that the heavily speculated General Election will happen in slightly less than a month’s time, on 19 Nov.

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to campaign for a period of two weeks, starting from Nomination Day till 11.59pm on 18 Nov.

Prior to that, early voting will begin on 15 Nov.

State elections for Perlis, Perak, and Pahang will be held concurrently with GE15, reports The Star.

Malaysians living abroad can apply for postal voting using the form here.

