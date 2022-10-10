M’sia PM Dissolves Parliament On 10 Oct, Next Election Must Be Held Within 60 Days

Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob Dissolves Parliament

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that Parliament will be dissolved on Monday (10 Oct) during a televised national address.

He said his request for the dissolution was approved by the king yesterday.

Prior to the announcement, speculation was rife that Parliament would be dissolved within the year.

The move has come with criticism from opposition parties, who object to polls being held during the monsoon season, which is coming towards the end of the year in November.

Umno, which is part of the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition, is eager to hold GE15 soon to take advantage of voter fatigue and a weaker opposition, Malay Mail reported.

Leading the calls for an early election is Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who rejected opposition claims about possible floods during the elections.

Barisan Nasional’s rivals’ concerns about the floods were not a new excuse, the former deputy prime minister said, accusing them of trying to save their political careers.

Budget 2023 was just announced last week, on 7 Oct, and Mr Ismail Sabri had pledged an RM372.3 billion (S$113 billion) budget, one of the largest in history.

Elections to be held within 60 days

As Parliament has been dissolved, the Election Commission will need to announce a nomination date and a polling date within the next 60 days.

Until then, a caretaker government will be in charge.

GE14 was held in 2018, but since the Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Mahathir Mohamad won that election, there have been three changes in prime minister.

Featured image adapted from MalaysiaGazette Tv on YouTube.