Lawrence Wong Makes First Visit To M’sia As DPM, Will Meet PM Ismail Sabri & The King

Lawrence Wong Will Meet PM Ismail Sabri & Sultan Abdullah During Malaysia Visit

It’s been three months since Lawrence Wong was named Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore.

While many milestones were marked along the way, another one is happening real soon, as he will be making his first visit to Malaysia as DPM.

First official visit to Malaysia since appointment

According to a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Wong will be visiting Malaysia for four days, from 4 to 7 Sep.

As DPM of Singapore, this is his first official visit to the country. During his stay, Mr Wong will have an audience with the King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

In addition, he will also be meeting with:

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Senior Minister and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz

Governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

Mr Wong is also scheduled to meet other politicians and business personalities in the country.

During his visit, DPM Wong will be accompanied by other officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Communications and Information.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.