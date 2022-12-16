Genting Highlands Landslide Death Toll Hits 16, Pregnant Woman Among Injured Victims

Genting Highlands Landslide Death Toll Hits 16 As Of 16 Dec Afternoon

In the early hours of Friday (16 Dec), a landslide in Genting Highlands resulted in countless injuries and deaths.

As of the same afternoon, the death toll from the incident rose to 16. Another 17 remain missing at the time of this article.

Malaysian health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa also shared that a pregnant lady was among those injured as a result of the disaster.

Genting Highlands landslide death toll hits 16, 17 still missing

In an update at about 1pm today (16 Dec), Malaysia’s Ministry of Local Government Development provided a breakdown of the 94 victims involved in the incident:

61 rescued

16 dead

17 remained missing

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the deceased were Malaysians and include a 5-year-old child.

Rescue operations are still underway.

Pregnant lady among those injured

This update came just hours after a press conference by Dr Zaliha, in which she shared that the death toll stood at 13.

Dr Zaliha also shared that while some of the casualties’ bodies have been transported to a hospital, the others remain at the scene of the incident.

Citing Dr Zaliha, Buletin TV3 reported that there are seven injured victims currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Among the seven injured victims was a pregnant lady. Thankfully, she’s in stable condition and there doesn’t appear to be any complication to her pregnancy, reports Astro Awani.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

