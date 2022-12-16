9 Dead After Genting Highlands Landslide, 3 S’poreans Among Survivors Rescued

Genting Highlands Landslide On 16 Dec Claims 9 Lives

UPDATE (16 Dec, 11.30am): The death toll from the landslide at Genting Highlands has climbed to nine, according to The Straits Times (ST).

China Press also reported that three Singaporeans were among the 62 people rescued.

A landslide that occurred in Genting Highlands has claimed eight lives, including a woman and a boy.

Meanwhile, another 51 individuals remain missing at the time of writing.

The debris from the landslide reportedly fell onto a campsite, affecting about 100 victims in the early hours of Friday (16 Dec).

Genting Highlands landslide occurred in early hours of 16 Dec

According to a Facebook post by Selangor’s Fire and Rescue Department, they received a distress call at about 2.24am on Friday (16 Dec).

A mass of earth had reportedly fallen onto Father Organic Farm — a campsite located about 15km from Genting Highlands.

The campsite offers educational guides on organic vegetable farming and is located en route to the foggy resort that’s popular among Singaporean travellers.

Citing the director of the Selangor rescue department, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that the mass of earth fell from a height of about 30 metres and measured about 0.4 hectares in area.

The incident affected bout 100 people.

Woman & young boy among casualties

As of 7am today (16 Dec), the Selangor fire and rescue department provided the following figures:

Two dead

Three injured

51 missing

23 found safe

According to Bernama TV, the two casualties comprised a lady and a young boy.

In an update at 11.45am, however, ST reported that seven more people have been pronounced dead.

How many others, if any, remain missing, is unclear.

