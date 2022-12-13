Resorts World Genting Has Rooms From S$38/Night For A Chilly Retreat In 2023

Resorts World Genting Has Rooms From S$38/Night For A Quick Getaway Next Year

For a lot of people in Singapore, Chinese New Year (CNY) can be a very exciting but busy period filled with house visits, feasting, and catching up with relatives you don’t see often.

As such, some may want to get out of town for a quick vacation to relax before things get hectic during the festive week, or after the celebrations are finally over to recharge.

If a trip up to the chilly highlands sounds good, you might want to check out Resorts World Genting.

To welcome the Year of the Rabbit, they’ve rolled out their first-ever Huat8 Room Deals at four of their hotels, where Singaporeans can enjoy up to 75% off the usual rates.

Get direct access to Genting Highlands attractions on a budget

Travelling to Genting Highlands doesn’t have to cost you all your angbao money.

If your priority is getting the best bang for your buck, First World Hotel fits the bill.

Widely known as the hotel with the best value in Resorts World Genting, it may also be the most eye-catching as the building sports a rainbow-hued exterior that’s visible from miles away.

Furthermore, it carries the impressive title of the world’s largest hotel, with a whopping 7,351 rooms.

This means you likely won’t have to worry about not getting a room even if you make a last-minute reservation.

Being at the heart of the hill resort, the hotel also has direct access to the SkyAvenue shopping mall and Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, making it ideal for those seeking a weekend of retail therapy and thrilling rides.

Explore nature at 944m above sea level

Located just 35 minutes away from Kuala Lumpur (KL), Resorts World Awana might just be the most accessible among Resorts World Genting’s accommodations.

Accessibility aside, its true appeal comes from the wide variety of nature activities it offers.

To really feel like you’ve gotten away from city life, choose from indulging in a round of golf at the resort’s mountainous 18-hole course, multi-level trekking through the 130-million year old rainforest, or exotic bird-watching. Or you could just do it all.

Once you’re back from the great outdoors, you can dine at AYU Awana, Malaysia’s first tropical lifestyle restaurant, or chill at the poolside lounge.

Besides that, the Genting Highlands Premium Outlets are only a two-minute drive away, so you can hop on the hotel’s free shuttle service and fit in some shopping before making your way home.

With so many things to do in one place, Resorts World Awana is a good fit for all kinds of visitors, whether it’s families, couples, friends, or solo travellers.

Bring out your inner kid with a theme park at your doorstep

If you’re the theme park fanatic in your gang, the Genting SkyWorlds Hotel is where you can indulge your inner kid and adrenaline junkie to the fullest.

Located right outside the hotel is the Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park, which boasts nine themed worlds and 26 rides spread out across 26 acres.

Having been under construction since 2013, it finally opened earlier this year to great fanfare.

From carousels to rollercoasters to interactive 3D rides, there’s plenty to keep you and your friends or family entertained for an entire day.

Theme park aside, the hotel is also situated right at the doorstep of the Arena of Stars and SkyAvenue, so you can fill up your itinerary with a showcase or shopping spree.

Experience luxury hospitality at the top

For a true ‘treat yourself’ experience, Crockfords immediately comes to mind.

Touted as the most exclusive stay at Resorts World Genting, Crockfords has lived up to its reputation year after year by being the first Malaysian hotel to receive a five-star rating by the Forbes Travel Guide four years in a row from 2019 to 2022.

All suites feature an in-room private steam bath and Greek Calacatta marble restroom fixtures.

Guests can also command the room with a mere tap of their finger thanks to the latest in one-touch technology.

With all these spoils in one room, Crockfords would be an ideal pick if you and your other half simply want to enjoy each other’s company in an opulent setting.

Resorts World Genting hotel rooms from S$38 a night

If all this has you craving a nice chilly getaway, you’ll be happy to know that you can usher in the Year of the Rabbit with a stay at any of the hotels above while saving up to 75% on rooms.

These rates are available exclusively for anyone residing in Singapore, so these might just be the best deals you can find for a trip around the CNY period.

Here are the offers for each hotel:

First World Hotel — S$38 for two days, one night in a Y5 Deluxe room (U.P. S$144/RM467)

Resorts World Awana — S$68 for two days, one night in a Superior Deluxe room (U.P. S$144/RM467)

Genting SkyWorlds Hotel — S$98 for two days, one night in a Quads room (U.P. S$291/RM942)

Crockfords — S$388 for two days, one night in a Superior room (U.P. S$464/RM1,500)

The booking period is only available from 15 to 20 Dec 2022, so be sure to set a reminder in your calendar and snap up a room ASAP.

To be eligible for the promo prices, you can choose to stay on any dates from 2 Jan to 16 Feb 2023 except for the period between 21 and 29 Jan 2023, which is when normal rates will apply.

For more information and to start booking, head over to Resorts World Genting’s website.

Have a CNY to remember with festive photo ops & live performances

Along with major savings on accommodation, Resorts World Genting is giving guests more reasons to celebrate with CNY in the Sky.

The event, which is happening from 11 Jan to 5 Feb 2023, will transform the entire resort into a huat red wonderland with lavish decorations.

There’ll be so many Instagram-worthy spots that you won’t be able to decide where to take your CNY #OOTD.

Get into the festive mood by catching a Chinese orchestra, CNY dance performance, and lion dance stunt show at the Arena of Stars.

Inside SkyAvenue, the light performance installation SkySymphony is set to captivate with its latest spectacle ‘Zodiac’, which blends cutting-edge animation with the classic story of the Great Zodiac Race.

There’s also a chance to get up close and personal with Genting’s Highland Heroes, who will be dressed in CNY-themed costumes for their meet-and-greet sessions at Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park.

Of course, foodies haven’t been forgotten either as Resorts World Genting is bringing back their signature Golden Pineapple Tarts (S$11.30/RM37 nett for 12 pieces) for a limited time only. You can get them along with other yummy specialties at the locations listed here.

And speaking of food, the resort is also having a CNY Flower Market at the Ground Transportation Hub next to Crockfords Hotel from now till 18 Jan 2023.

There, you can stock up on all sorts of goodies like dried scallop, abalone, bird’s nest, mandarin oranges, and more to feed your guests during CNY house visits.

Click here for more information on the CNY Flower Market and visit Resorts World Genting’s website for more details on all the other happenings.

Hold a huge CNY gathering, get free hotel rooms

For very large families or friend groups looking to host a big CNY banquet, they may do so in the ballrooms at the Genting International Convention Centre (GICC) or Resorts World Awana.

With a minimum booking of five tables, guests can enjoy complimentary hotel rooms so they can stay on to enjoy the rest of the resort afterwards.

Each table is priced from S$831 (RM2,688) and includes an eight-course lunch or dinner, as well as the following number of complimentary deluxe rooms:

Resort Hotel — three rooms

Resorts World Awana — four rooms

First World Hotel — five rooms

The booking period is from now till 31 Mar 2023, while the dining and stay period is from 2 Jan to 31 Mar 2023. Click here for more deets.

There are plenty more exciting events that will be announced in the lead-up to CNY, so do keep an eye out for them on Resorts World Genting’s Facebook or Instagram.

Start the new year at the top, literally

In many ways, 2023 will feel like the first year things have almost completely returned to normal since we were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, it’s easy to see the appeal of kicking it off in a setting that’s drastically different from home, such as someplace high up and chilly. Thankfully for Singaporeans, there’s a place like that in our neighbouring country.

And with bus operators having fully resumed two-way trips across the Causeway, there’s even more reason to have that getaway now.

