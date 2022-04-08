Coach Services Resume Bus Trips Between Singapore & Malaysia

With the reopening of Singapore-Malaysia borders, many might be looking forward to crossing the Causeway on affordable and comfortable coaches, just like pre-Covid days.

Turns out, a number of bus operators have already announced the resumption of 2-way bus trips from Singapore and destinations in Malaysia.

Here are some that you might want to consider if you’re planning a getaway trip to our northern neighbours.

KKKL Travel & Tours resumes coach operations

On Wednesday (6 Apr), KKKL Travel & Tours revealed that they have resumed their popular bus services between Singapore and Malaysia.

Their bus services include 2-way trips from Singapore to KL or Malacca and back. Passengers can book tickets on their website here — prices range from S$30 to S$35.

KKKL added that they will be gradually offering trips to more Malaysian destinations, such as Genting Highlands, Tioman Island, and Port Dickson.

Short visit to Resorts World Genting available soon

Another company, WTS Travel, also shared that they are resuming 2-way bus services between Singapore and destinations in Malaysia.

Apart from KL and Malacca, WTS Travel will also be offering trips to Resorts World Genting as well.

A spokesperson told Lianhe Zaobao that they will gradually open more routes in time to come.

For those interested in visiting Resorts World Genting, they can choose from nine pick-up points across Singapore. Ticket prices start from S$85 per person.

You can start booking your trip now. Their earliest departure date is 13 Apr.

Another company, Transtar Travel, also shared with Lianhe Zaobao that they will be resuming express bus services on 14 Apr. Booking will open on 10 Apr.

Remember to prepare travel documents

With coach service companies resuming operations in the coming weeks, Singaporeans can once again plan their getaway plans to Malaysia soon.

As excited as we might be to cross the Causeway, we hope travellers will remember to prepare the relevant travel documents to ensure a smooth-sailing journey.

