Family Of 4 Identified Among Genting Highlands Landslide Fatalities, Search For Last Victim Continues

Family Of 4 Identified Among Genting Highlands Landslide Victims

Just yesterday (22 Dec), rescuers uncovered four bodies during a search operation following the landslide at Genting Highlands. Reports stated that they included two young children and two adults. News has since emerged that a family of four has been identified among the victims.

The family comprised Mr Dai and his wife, as well as their young son and daughter.

Relatives identify family among Genting Highlands landslide victims

According to China Press, the victims were identified as the Dai family.

The man was 35-year-old Dai Zhanling, and the woman was his wife, 34-year-old You Xiupei.

Authorities identified the young boy as their 7-year-old son Dai Jingqi, and the young girl as 4-year-old Dai Jingrou.

Following the discovery, their bodies were conveyed to the mortuary for autopsies.

China Press updated in another report that the late Mr Dai’s younger brother confirmed the family members’ identities.

After undergoing a DNA test, the family’s bodies were transported back to their hometown in Malacca.

Search & rescue efforts ongoing for last missing person

Concluding the seventh day of search and rescue efforts, the authorities revised the total number of victims in the incident to 92, down from the previous 94.

As of Thursday (22 Dec), both the National Disaster Management Agency and the Selangor Fire & Rescue Department confirmed the following breakdown of victims:

61 safe but injured

30 dead

One missing

They assured that search efforts will continue until they find the missing person. As of today (23 Dec), the operations have entered their eighth day.

China Press reports that the remaining missing victim is an 11-year-old boy, whose family anxiously awaits updates.

Hopefully, the rescue teams will be able to locate him and help his loved ones find closure.

MS News offers our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Selangor on Facebook.