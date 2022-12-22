4 More Bodies Found In Genting Highlands Landslide Tragedy, Death Toll Hits 30

Genting Highlands Landslide Death Toll Hits 30 After 4 More Bodies Found

More devastating news continues to befall families involved in the Genting Highlands landslide tragedy as rescuers uncover more bodies.

Earlier today (22 Dec), rescuers found four bodies, comprising two children and two adults. This brings the current death toll up to 30.

Three others remain missing and search efforts are ongoing to locate them.

4 more bodies found in Genting Highlands landslide tragedy

On Thursday (22 Dec), Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency confirmed the discovery of four more bodies in the morning.

They extended their condolences to the families of the deceased and updated that three more people remain missing.

Meanwhile, the Selangor Fire & Rescue Department revealed details about the victims.

According to them, the four new bodies include a young girl, a young boy, a woman, and a man.

It’s unclear what their ages are and whether they have any familial relations.

Search continues for remaining victims

With the latest development, the figures as of 11.50am today (22 Dec) are as follows:

61 people safe but injured

30 deceased

3 missing

Those who passed were 10 young children and 20 men and women.

Rescuers will continue to search for the missing three, as the operation enters its seventh day.

MS News extends our condolences to the victims’ loved ones. May the deceased rest in peace.

We also wish the search and rescue teams the best as they navigate the heartbreaking scene. May they help bring the families closure.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article when more information is available.

