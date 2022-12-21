2 More Bodies Found Bring Genting Highlands Landslide Fatalities To 26, 7 Others Still Missing

Genting Highlands Landslide Death Toll Rises To 26 After Rescuers Find 2 Bodies

UPDATE (21 Dec, 12.20pm): The Selangor Fire & Rescue Department found the body of an adult male at 11.50am today (21 Dec). The discovery on Day 6 of search and rescue efforts brings the death toll in the Genting Highlands landslide to 26. Rescuers will continue searching for the seven others.

–

Following the recovery of a young girl’s body, the death toll for the Genting Highlands landslide has risen to 25.

Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency shared that the body was found at 11.40pm yesterday (20 Dec).

Initial examinations estimate that she was between five and seven years of age.

Her body has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor for a post-mortem, according to The Star.

29 out of 94 landslide victims were children

29 out of the 94 people who were at the campsite where the landslide occurred were children.

Among the deceased, 17 of them were adults while 8 of them have been children.

According to data from the National Disaster Management Agency, 86 of them have been accounted for so far.

That brings the total number of people who are either missing or unaccounted for to eight.

Police have recorded statements from 53 people as part of investigations into the landslide, including the campsite operator, two workers, and survivors as well as victims’ families, noted Bernama.

The recovery of the girl’s body marked the fifth day of search and rescue (SAR) operations, which will resume at 8am today (21 Dec).

Sweeper team expanded to ramp up landslide search efforts

More sweepers arrived on the scene yesterday to aid with SAR operations, bringing the number of members up to 28 from seven.

Good weather conditions and a lack of earth movements also enabled search efforts to continue smoothly.

However, three rescuers have received treatment onsite after reportedly feeling unwell and sustaining light injuries.

Some of the officers reportedly insisted on continuing with the search for victims, even when their rest times were due.

News of the rescuers’ efforts comes days after it was reported that a K9 sniffer dog deployed to the site passed out from exhaustion.

Deceased victims’ families to receive S$3,042 financial aid

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously announced financial aid for the families of deceased victims.

The next-of-kin of those who died in the landslide will receive S$3,042 (RM10,000) as early compensation, New Straits Times reported.

As for the 61 victims who survived the tragedy, they will receive S$304 (RM1,000) in compassionate aid.

MS News extends our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.

