‘Someone got invited to Hogwarts’: Owl joins Hari Raya celebration in M’sia

Owl steals the spotlight at Malaysian family’s Hari Raya celebration

When it comes to Hari Raya, open doors and warm welcomes are part of the tradition, whether it’s family, friends, or the neighbour swinging by for rendang.

But one celebration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia took that spirit of openness to a whole new level when an unexpected guest flew in — literally.

A 17-second TikTok clip shared by user @jazli.ai on 1 April shows an owl perched calmly on a curtain rod in the living room, taking in the scene with its sharp black eyes.

The bird, believed to be a spotted wood owl, caught the attention of millions after the video went viral, racking up more than 3.5 million views.

Attempts to chase it out fail

In a follow-up clip, one woman is seen gently trying to coax the bird down with a mop.

But the owl, clearly unfazed, simply glides over to a nearby cabinet, making itself comfortable and showing zero interest in leaving anytime soon.

The video was a response to a cheeky comment on the original post, which roughly translates to: “What are you doing up there? Come down and help wash the dishes.”

It’s unclear how the family eventually managed to get their unusual visitor to leave, especially since the owl certainly wasn’t in a hurry to exit.

Netizens poke fun at unexpected owl visitor

Netizens couldn’t resist having a bit of fun with the surprise guest.

Naturally, many couldn’t help but reference the ‘Harry Potter’ series, where owls deliver magical invitations to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The owl’s quiet presence sparked more jokes, with one TikTok user playfully comparing it to a “CCTV” camera keeping a watchful eye on the guests.

Meanwhile, some superstitious netizens weren’t so charmed, suggesting the appearance of an owl was an omen of bad things to come.

Spotted wood owls, native to the woodlands of Malaysia, are typically nocturnal but can often be seen basking in the sun during the day — though this one probably wanted a change of scenery.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia & @jazli.ai on TikTok.