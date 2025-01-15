‘Bad hair day’: Drenched owl spotted standing on bollard at Punggol park connector path

Drenched tired-looking owl spotted in Punggol park on 14 Jan

Many Singaporeans have found themselves drenched over the past few days as continuous rain hits Singapore.

Interestingly, it appears humans aren’t the only ones who were caught in the rain.

Recently, a Punggol resident was walking along a park connector when he spotted a drenched owl.

33-year-old Mr David Chien told MS News that the encounter occurred on Tuesday (14 Jan) at about 6.54pm.

Mr Chien had brought his toddler for a short walk and was heading home along Coastal Park Connector in Northshore.

On his way back, he came upon an owl perched on a stone bollard just off the footpath.

The owl looked particularly frazzled, which Mr Chien guessed was due to it being drenched in the rain.

Notably, the foliage behind it was wet too.

The drenched owl stood with its eyes closed, occasionally opening them as if it were dozing off.

Several photos shared by Mr Chien even made the owl look like it was squinting tiredly at passersby.

Mr Chien said it was his first sighting of an owl in the wild and felt happy about the encounter.

His neighbours had previously shared that interesting wildlife like eagles and owls lived in his area of residence.

However, he had not seen any of them up close until the chance encounter with the owl.

Mr Chien took a few photos and videos of the bird for about a minute before departing, leaving it to rest.

“I didn’t want to disturb it,” he told MS News.

Netizens jokingly recommend shampoo

Animal lovers in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group were amused by the photos.

“Bad hair day,” one of them wrote.

Another netizen identified it as a buffy fish owl and joked that it needed a good shampoo and “hair” treatment.

A witty commenter said the owl looked like it had stayed up till the early hours of the morning to watch its favourite football team play.

Probably a Sheffield Wednesday fan if we had to guess.

