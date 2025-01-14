3 days of consecutive rain paralyses both lifts at Serangoon block due to water seepage

Serangoon block lifts down after 3 days of consecutive rain

Three days of consecutive rain have caused two lifts in a block of Serangoon flats to be down due to water seepage, according to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

Repairs started last Friday (10 Jan), with one of the lifts operational on Sunday (12 Jan), but it was down again on Monday (13 Jan) morning.

Lifts down at Serangoon block

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council posted on Facebook last Saturday (11 Jan) that two lifts in Block 547, Serangoon North Avenue 3, had to be shut down due to water seepage.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited on Monday morning, one of the lifts had resumed operation since Sunday. The other one was still under maintenance.

They also posted multiple notices on the exterior walls of the lift, stating that it is temporarily out of use.

One lift fixed but broke down again

The SMDN reporter found that the repaired lift doors opened and closed many times before resuming normal operation.

At 11am, the screen next to the elevator displayed the notifications “Out of Order” and “Power Failure”.

Residents had to take the stairs as both lifts were out of order.

Residents feel the inconvenience

Miss Huang, a 61-year-old resident living on the 13th floor and a Western food stall operator, said, “After a tiring day at work, having to climb 13 floors when I get home leaves my legs aching. On Sunday, at least one lift was still working, but now none of them are.”

Having lived here for many years, she also mentioned that both lifts had been refurbished over a year ago but they have broken down multiple times since.

Mr Chen, a 44-year-old salesman, said that due to the elevator not working, he decided to go out less often.

He also mentioned that on rainy days, he usually opts for delivery, but the lift failure has made him hesitant because he worries the delivery person may get upset.

According to Housing & Development Board (HDB) information, Block 547 was completed in 1996. The 16-storey HDB has a total of 120 units sharing the two lifts.

Ang Mo Kio Town Council updated their Facebook post at 8.11pm last night (13 Jan) to announce that they had restored Lift B. They are still conducting safety checks on Lift A before it can resume operation.

