Bishan maisonette sold for S$1.48M is the most expensive executive HDB flat yet

Executive maisonette along Bishan Street 24 sold for S$1.48M

Bishan is no stranger to million-dollar HDB flats and record-breaking transactions in the real estate market.

Last October, an executive maisonette in Bishan changed hands for S$1.45 million — the most expensive transaction of its kind at the time.

Fast forward four months and another executive maisonette in the estate has been sold for S$1.48 million.

It is now the most expensive HDB sale in the estate and the most expensive HDB executive flat transaction in Singapore.

Bishan maisonette sold for S$1.48M has 67.5 years left on lease

According to HDB’s resale portal, the flat is located at Block 286 Bishan Street 24, between the 22nd and 24th floors.

The flat in question measures about 172 square metres. Therefore, its price equates to about S$8,605 per square metre.

Having commenced its lease in 1992, the flat has about 67.5 years left on its contract.

According to 99.co, the appeal of maisonettes lies in the fact that they give owners the comfort of living in a landed property but without added maintenance.

Such flats have also not been built since 1995. The high demand for such units, coupled with the limited supply, are likely key factors behind their sky-high prices.

As for the flat in question, 99.co noted its convenient location with respect to MRT stations and amenities like supermarkets, clinics, and coffeeshops.

Positioned on a high floor, the flat also gives residents an unobstructed view of the estate.

Not the first time executive unit along Bishan Street 24 broke records

Interestingly, the flat in question is just a stone’s throw away from another executive maisonette unit which similarly broke records last year.

The unit in question at Block 278 Bishan Street 24 was sold for S$1.45 million.

The transaction broke the record for being the most expensive executive maisonette in Singapore.

The similarities don’t just end there.

Both flats are located on relatively high floors and have about 68 years of lease left at the time of their respective transactions.

