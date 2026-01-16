76-year-old man found dead after falling from Punggol HDB block, no foul play suspected

76-year-old man found dead at foot of Punggol HDB block

A 76-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a block in Punggol on Wednesday (14 Dec) morning.

The tragedy took place at Block 172C Edgedale Plains, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

Police blue tent set up at Punggol block

A video posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page showed at least four police vehicles parked at the foot of the block.

Officers had cordoned off part of the road next to the block, with a few officers walking around a blue tent.

The blue tent was placed right in front of the bin centre.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received an alert about a fall from height case at about 8.15am on 14 Jan.

Officers found a 76-year-old man motionless at the foot of the block.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

