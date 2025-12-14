55-year-old man found dead at foot of Sengkang block, no foul play suspected

Man found at Sengkang block was pronounced dead at the scene

A 55-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a block in Sengkang on Saturday (13 Dec) morning.

The tragic find was made at Block 278C Compassvale Bow, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said.

Police blue tent set up at Sengkang block

A photo posted in Singapore Incidents on Facebook showed that a police blue tent was set up on the grass verge next to the block.

The area surrounding the body was cordoned off, with at least three officers at the scene.

Also present was a police vehicle and an ambulance.

No foul play suspected

In response to queries from MS News, SPF said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 9.50am on 13 Dec.

A 55-year-old man was found motionless at the foot of the block.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More warning signs displayed a week before suicide

A new study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has found that individuals who died by suicide displayed a “significantly higher number” of acute warning signs in the week before.

IMH said in a media release on 17 Sept that some of the warning signs included mood changes, anger and recklessness.

More cases had also uploaded social media posts that seemed different from usual.

Thus, greater mental health literacy is needed in Singapore, so family members, friends and communities can better recognise the warning signs and intervene early.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

