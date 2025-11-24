65-year-old man found dead at foot of Redhill HDB block, no foul play suspected

Man found dead at bottom of Redhill HDB block near hawker centre

A 60-year-old man was found dead on the lawn beside Block 71 Redhill Road early on Monday morning (24 Nov).

The body was discovered at the foot of the HDB block near a hawker centre, drawing a crowd of curious onlookers.

Body discovered at bottom of HDB block

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the man was found motionless on the grass patch next to Block 71 at around 6am.

When an SMDN photographer arrived at about 9am, a blue police tent had already been set up over the body, and the surrounding area was cordoned off for investigations.

Because the scene was near a popular hawker centre, many passers-by stopped to see what was happening after word of the incident spread.

The body was removed at around 9.30am.

SMDN noted that there were no visible bloodstains on the grass or nearby surfaces, suggesting the man had not suffered a significant fall.

Police do not suspect foul play

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance near Block 71 at around 6am.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the same time.

Officers found a 65-year-old man lying motionless at the foot of the block.

Based on preliminary findings, SPF does not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

