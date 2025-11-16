71-year-old man found dead at foot of Bukit Merah block, no foul play suspected

Elderly man pronounced dead at Bukit Merah HDB block

A 71-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Bukit Merah on Sunday (16 Nov).

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted at 6.30am to the incident at Block 139 Jalan Bukit Merah.

Man found lying motionless at Bukit Merah block

The elderly man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police do not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

However, the case has been classified as an unnatural death.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Woman found dead in Hougang 3 days before

The case comes just three days after a 23-year-old woman was found dead near an HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (13 Nov).

The woman, said to be a foreign domestic worker, was sprawled face down on a grass verge next to Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8.

No foul play was suspected by the police in her case, either.

314 suicide deaths in 2024

In July, the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) said there were 314 deaths from suicide in 2024, based on provisional data.

This was a decrease of 2.5% compared with 2023.

64.3% of the suicide deaths last year were male, with the rate standing at 5.91 per 100,000 Singaporean residents.

Suicide remains the leading cause of death among those aged 10 to 29 for the sixth consecutive year, SOS added.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 60-year-old man found dead at Woodlands Bus Interchange, no foul play suspected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.