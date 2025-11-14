23-year-old woman found dead near Hougang HDB block, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead near Hougang block said to be domestic helper
A 23-year-old woman was found dead near an HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (13 Nov).
A photo posted in a Facebook group for domestic workers showed her sprawled face down on a grass verge.
Two police officers were next to her.
Blue tent set up at the scene
Another photo shared by the same account, apparently a screenshot of a reel, showed a police blue tent set up at the scene.
A police officer held a white cloth.
Netizens purported that the deceased was a foreign domestic helper.
Woman found dead at foot of Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8
In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fall from height at about 11.30am on 13 Nov.
A 23-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Helplines available
Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444
- SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
- National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
