23-year-old woman found dead near Hougang HDB block, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead near Hougang block said to be domestic helper

A 23-year-old woman was found dead near an HDB block in Hougang on Thursday (13 Nov).

A photo posted in a Facebook group for domestic workers showed her sprawled face down on a grass verge.

Two police officers were next to her.

Blue tent set up at the scene

Another photo shared by the same account, apparently a screenshot of a reel, showed a police blue tent set up at the scene.

A police officer held a white cloth.

Netizens purported that the deceased was a foreign domestic helper.

Woman found dead at foot of Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fall from height at about 11.30am on 13 Nov.

A 23-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 649 Hougang Avenue 8.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

