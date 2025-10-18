32-year-old woman found dead at Haig Road HDB block, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead in a pool of blood at foot of Haig Road HDB block

A 32-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block along Haig Road on Saturday (17 Oct) afternoon.

A photo posted on Facebook by a netizen showed her lying in a pool of blood, with two people standing nearby.

Uncertain whether deceased fell or jumped

The original poster claimed she heard that the deceased was a Vietnamese.

She also said she did not know whether the woman accidentally fell or jumped, but hoped that she would rest in peace.

Another photo showed a police officer at the scene.

A blue tent was covering the body in this image.

No foul play suspected after woman found dead at Haig Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 12,25pm on 17 Oct.

A 32-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 4 Haig Road, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that an SCDF paramedic pronounced her dead at the scene.

SPF does not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

