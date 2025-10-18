32-year-old woman found dead at Haig Road HDB block, no foul play suspected

Woman found dead in a pool of blood at foot of Haig Road HDB block
A 32-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block along Haig Road on Saturday (17 Oct) afternoon.
A photo posted on Facebook by a netizen showed her lying in a pool of blood, with two people standing nearby.
Uncertain whether deceased fell or jumped
The original poster claimed she heard that the deceased was a Vietnamese.
She also said she did not know whether the woman accidentally fell or jumped, but hoped that she would rest in peace.
Another photo showed a police officer at the scene.
A blue tent was covering the body in this image.
No foul play suspected after woman found dead at Haig Road
In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 12,25pm on 17 Oct.
A 32-year-old woman was found lying motionless at the foot of Block 4 Haig Road, it added.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that an SCDF paramedic pronounced her dead at the scene.
SPF does not suspect foul play, based on preliminary investigations.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Helplines available
Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444
- SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022
- National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
