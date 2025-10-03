60-year-old man found dead at Woodlands Bus Interchange, no foul play suspected

Man found lying along pavement of Woodlands Bus Interchange

A 60-year-old man was found dead at Woodlands Bus Interchange on Friday (3 Oct) afternoon.

Photos of the incident were shared on XiaoHongShu, showing a police blue tent next to a driveway of the interchange.

Police, SCDF seen at Woodlands Bus Interchange

The netizen, who uploaded the post at 4.13pm on Friday, identified the location as Woodlands Bus Interchange and wondered what had happened.

Users who commented said that somebody had passed away, judging by the tent. One shared another photo depicting the tent on the pavement in the basement of the underground facility.

Next to it were a police officer, a police vehicle and a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance.

Another netizen claimed that the deceased had jumped from a spot next to their shop.

Case classified as unnatural death

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 1.25pm on 3 Oct.

The location was 30 Woodlands Avenue 2 — the address of Woodlands Bus Interchange.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told 8world News that it was alerted to a case of unnatural death at 1.20pm.

The 60-year-old man was found lying motionless along the pavement, it said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

