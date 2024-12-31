S’pore car performs hit & run on motorcyclist in Johor, gets stopped by policeman on foot

Singaporean car knocks motorcyclist down when changing lanes in Johor

A Singaporean car was captured on video hitting a motorcyclist in Johor Bahru (JB).

The incident allegedly occurred on 29 Dec at 4.17pm, on a road in the direction of the border crossing to Woodlands.

In the video, the white car involved was changing lanes to the ones heading for Woodlands.

However, it ended up crashing into a motorcyclist on the car’s right, knocking them over.

For a few moments, the car stopped ahead of the crash.

The motorcyclist got up shortly after, seemingly escaping major injuries, and the Singapore-registered car then continued driving on.

It is unclear if the driver deliberately attempted to leave the scene.

However, the white car didn’t get very far, as it soon became caught in the slow, heavy traffic towards the JB border.

The camcar driver who caught the incident claimed they used their high beams in an attempt to signal the offending car to stop, but it did not.

Shortly after, a police officer in a high-visibility vest walked over and caught up with the car.

He waved for it to stop and knocked on the driver-side window.

Singaporean netizens criticise reckless driver

Many netizens criticised the driver for the hit and run on the motorcyclist.

A commenter laughed at the fact that the driver ended up being stuck in the traffic jam immediately after and getting caught.

One angry netizen blasted the driver for giving Singaporeans a bad look in JB. They said the driver should just stay home for safety’s sake if they wanted to be in a rush.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.