Pair of 1-year-old rescue kittens from S’pore looking for forever home

A pair of 1-year-old male rescue kittens, Gin and Sei, is looking for a forever home.

The felines, who share a very close relationship, will need to be rehomed together to continue offering each other companionship and support.

Gin is an affectionate & energetic kitten

On Sunday (7 July), Facebook user Roshi Lah took to the ‘Singapore Kitten Adoption/Rehome’ group to share the appeal.

She noted that the kittens frequently spend their time together, engaging in activities such as playing, sleeping, and grooming.

In particular, Gin is a silver tabby with a Bengal mix.

“[He] is an absolute manja cuddle bug who adores human company,” the OP wrote.

Besides having an affectionate nature, Gin is also described as being outgoing and energetic.

Moreover, the kitten can be trained to go on leashed walks.

Sei is more reserved, yet very nurturing

On the other hand, Sei is more reserved and shy compared to his counterpart.

Even so, the OP highlighted that he is “an incredibly loyal and nurturing companion” once it has developed trust.

According to her, Sei has also become more confident after spending time with Gin.

Potential owners should have a cat-proofed home

In the post, the OP added that both kittens are FELV & FIV negative, vaccinated, sterilised, and dewormed. They are also litter-trained.

Additionally, the kittens enjoy a diet of both wet and dry food.

To ensure the safety of the felines, potential owners are requested to have a cat-proofed home with narrow grilles or meshed windows and gates.

If you’re keen to rehome the adorable kittens, you can message Roshi Lah on Facebook for more information.

