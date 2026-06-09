Govt to ramp up efforts against illegal & problem gambling during World Cup

Singapore to step up enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during World Cup

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday (9 June) that it will be ramping up enforcement efforts against illegal gambling during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 from 11 June to 19 July.

According to the ministry, such major international sporting events tend to generate more interest in gambling activities, including illegal gambling.

Enforcement measures against illegal gambling activities

Currently, Singapore Pools is the only licensed operator for lotteries, sports betting, and remote gambling services in Singapore.

All other gambling services, whether online or in person, are illegal.

Authorities warned that illegal operators do not provide responsible gambling safeguards.

As such, they expose individuals and families to significant financial and social harm.

The home affairs ministry added that the police conduct regular enforcement operations against illegal gambling operators.

Under the Online Criminal Harms Act, online providers are also required to restrict access to illegal online gambling services and advertisements.

Moreover, the police are working with stakeholders to terminate local phone numbers that advertise illegal gambling services.

There are also efforts to block bank accounts and credit card payments linked to illegal online gambling.

“These measures reduce access to illegal platforms and protect the public from exposure to illegal gambling,” said MHA in the statement.

Those who gamble illegally face penalties

Under the Gambling Control Act, those who conduct illegal gambling activities will face severe penalties, including fines of up to S$500,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years.

For repeat offenders, the fine increases up to S$700,000, and imprisonment of up to ten years.

For individuals who gamble with illegal operators, they may face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

“These penalties apply regardless of whether the illegal activity takes place physically or online,” the authorities added.

NCPG to launch campaign to educate public

To further educate the public, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is introducing a new campaign called ‘Every bet costs something’.

A campaign video will be screened during football matches on TV, as well as across digital and media platforms.

Chairman of NCPG Mr Sim Gim Guan, recognises the attraction towards a large sporting event, but reminds the public to enjoy the game without “falling into problem gambling”.

“When betting spirals out of control, you may lose everything that truly matters — your home, your relationships, and the trust of your loved ones,” he added.

“We urge everyone to recognise the signs of problem gambling and seek professional help early if you or someone you know needs support.”

Additionally, the National Crime Prevention Council will also be launching a public education campaign to “raise awareness of the risks and penalties associated with illegal betting activities”.

This campaign will include advertisements and banners in both online and physical spaces. Anti-illegal betting collaterals will also be distributed at community events.

While members of the public should not to participate in illegal gambling, they should also exercise personal responsibility if they choose to bet through legal means, urged authorities.

Also Read: 69 people in S’pore arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities

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Featured image adapted from Coca-Cola and Wpadington on Canva.