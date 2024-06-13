Cat survives fire at Chatuchak Market, found to be pregnant with 3 kittens

Pregnant cat survives Chatuchak Market fire

Following the recent fire at Chatuchak Market’s pet zone, a cat was found to have survived the tragedy and was subsequently rescued by a volunteer.

It suffered from smoke inhalation, in addition to blistered paws and a burn on its right hind leg.

Further examinations revealed that the cat was in the first month of pregnancy, carrying three kittens.

Cat sent to animal hospital after being rescued from market

Facebook user Clouseau Puttiporn posted a video documenting the rescue.

In the 1-minute clip, a man, Suchat Petchthai, can be seen using a long stick with a rope loop attached at the end to safely bring the cat down from the roof.

With the help of another man, the feline was placed into a cage.

The cat was subsequently sent to receive treatment at TH Animal Hospital.

Cat received treatment for wounds

The OP later updated that the cat had blistered paws and a burn on its right hind leg.

Additionally, it was diagnosed with lung pneumonia due to smoke inhalation.

After undergoing ultrasound and X-ray examinations, the cat was also found to be in its first month of pregnancy.

It’s believed that she is carrying at least three live foetuses.

The animal hospital is still working to ensure its full recovery.

Though it still refuses to eat on its own, the cat has been given the appropriate medication for treatment.

The OP thanked Save Elephant Foundation’s founder, Saengduean Chailert, for footing the medical bills and praised Mr Petchthai for rescuing the cat.

