Letterboxes to function as postboxes in all HDB & condos by Sept 30: SingPost

Residents can post mail directly from HDB and condo letterboxes by 30 Sept

Residents of HDBs and condominiums will no longer have to walk a distance to find the nearest postbox, as they will be able to mail letters and small packets directly from their residential blocks.

Singapore Post (SingPost) announced on Tuesday (9 June) that the SingPost@MyBlock scheme will expand islandwide, with rollout expected to be completed by 30 Sept.

Posting mail made more convenient

The service allows residents to deposit their mail into a designated slot within their block’s “letterbox nest”.

The expansion of the service follows after successful trials have been conducted.

The trials initially started in Punggol, and have been extended to other areas in Singapore — Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Marine Parade, and Upper Boon Keng.

These areas will have their trials run through to 30 June.

Under the initiative, residents can post envelopes, postcards, and small packets, including SmartPac items and mail bearing prepaid labels, as long as they fit through the slot.

Registered Mail and items under Speedpost still need to be delivered via a post office, POPDrop, or POPStop.

New S$30 million automated sortation hub to boost efficiency

Additionally, SingPost announced the launch of a new S$30 million automated sortation hub at its Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Tampines.

Currently, SingPost’s Postal and eCommerce parcel sortation is managed in two separate locations: the SingPost Centre (SPC) and the eComm LogHub in Tampines.

With the new facility, all operations will be “under one roof to achieve greater efficiency”.

The new smart sorters in the facility can “triple” daily processing capacity to 400,000 parcels.

“That means peak shopping seasons like 11.11 and Black Friday, handled with greater speed and reliability than ever before,” SingPost wrote in its post.

“We are investing in our network and our technology to make every delivery count — for you, and for Singapore.”

Also Read: ‘More tiring than full-time job’: Netizen shares toll of running ‘Shopee collection point’ on elderly parents



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SingPost on YouTube and Facebook.