NSmen can enjoy 20% off USS tickets, 50% off Wild Wild Wet, up to S$200 off travel bookings & more

NSmen can enjoy deals like 20% off USS tickets, 50% off Wild Wild Wet & up to S$200 off travel this Jul-Aug

National Servicemen (NSmen) looking to plan a family outing, weekend meal, or upcoming holiday can check out a new batch of deals under this year’s ‘We Support NS’ campaign.

More than 170 merchants are offering promotions for NSmen in recognition of their contributions to Singapore’s defence and security.

These span everything from attractions and dining to shopping, travel, and lifestyle experiences.

While most deals run from now till 31 Aug 2026, some offers end earlier or can be redeemed for experiences taking place later in the year.

Here are some of the biggest deals worth checking out.

Get discounts on USS tickets and other Sentosa attractions

Thrill seekers can also spend a fun-filled day at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) for less.

From now till 31 Aug 2026, NSmen can get 20% off one-day adult tickets to USS.

Each ticket also comes with a S$5 USS retail voucher, which can be redeemed with a minimum spend of S$50.

Do note that SAFRA members and servicemen are limited to a maximum of four discounted admission tickets per transaction.

Guests must also present a valid SAFRA card, SAFRA e-card, or 11B at the park entry for verification.

If one day of thrills is not enough, NSmen can also plan another outing to Sentosa for more island adventures.

From now till 20 Sep 2026, there will be deals on the Fun Discovery Pass, AltitudeX, HyperDrive, and SkyPark Sentosa by AJ Hackett.

Each purchase also comes with a free Magical Island Adventure Pass worth S$10.

Cool off with 50% off Wild Wild Wet passes

For those planning a splashier day out, Wild Wild Wet is also offering a deal for SAFRA members and servicemen.

From now till 31 July 2026, eligible visitors can get 50% off off-peak day passes with the promo code <SAF2026>.

The promotion is valid for online purchases of Wild Wild Wet Day Passes at board rates only.

Visitors may also be asked to present a valid SAFRA card, SAFRA e-card via the SAFRA mobile app, or 11B at the entrance.

Enjoy 30% off Rainforest Wild Adventure at Mandai

Over at Mandai, NSmen can make their next adventure more worth it with 30% off admission to Rainforest Wild Adventure.

From now till 31 Aug 2026, NSmen can get 30% off admission to Rainforest Wild Adventure, along with a free S$10 F&B or retail voucher.

The promotion is valid for weekday visits from Monday to Thursday only, and can be redeemed online with the coupon code <SAFRA2026>.

Do note that the offer is limited to a maximum purchase of four single-park admission tickets per transaction per day, and is not valid on public holidays or public holiday eves.

SAFRA members are also required to sign up for a WildPass membership as part of the promotion.

Travel deals on flights, tours, hotels, and experiences

NSmen with upcoming travel plans can also score deals on flights, hotel stays, tours, and overseas experiences.

For those who are still deciding where to go, Klook is offering S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$400 on hotels, transport, tours, and experiences.

The deal is valid for bookings made via Klook’s website and mobile app from now till 31 July 2026, using the promo code <KLOOKSAFDAY26>.

Travellers eyeing a regional or long-haul trip can also check out Royal Brunei Airlines’ flight deals from now till 12 July 2026.

The airline is offering S$50 off flights to Brunei with the promo code <SAF50BN>, and S$50 off flights to Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Nanning with the promo code <SAFRB50>.

For longer-haul destinations, there is also S$100 off flights to Melbourne and London with the promo code <SAFRB100>.

The promotion is valid for one-way and round-trip flights departing from Singapore, with only one promo code allowed per booking.

Meanwhile, EU Holidays is offering S$200 off per person on China group tour packages for new bookings made from now till 31 Aug 2026.

The promotion is exclusive to SAFRA members travelling as part of the tour group, and does not apply to selected promotional packages, signature tours, project tours, or other selected tour categories.

Those who miss the initial booking window can also check out the promotion at the EU Holidays Travel Fest, taking place from 11 to 12 July 2026.

Set sail with cruise deals

Families looking to do something a little different this National Day can consider setting sail on the Royal Albatross.

From 6 to 10 Aug 2026, one child aged between four and 12 sails free with every two paying adults, using the promo code <SAFDAYKID>.

The complimentary child ticket is worth S$125++ and includes a three-course dinner experience.

The deal is limited to one free child ticket per booking and is valid for sailings up to 31 Dec 2026.

For another scenic meal out at sea, NSmen can also get 20% off selected Breakfast and Dinner Cruises from now till 31 Aug 2026 with the promo code <SAFDAY20>.

This applies to the Sunset Dinner Cruise from Friday to Sunday, Citylights Dinner Cruise on Wednesday, and Breakfast Cruise on Saturday, for sailings up to 31 Dec 2026.

For a longer holiday at sea, Dream Cruises is offering deals on Genting Dream sailings.

From now till 15 July 2026, SAFRA members and NSmen can get an additional 15% off, plus up to S$200 in complimentary onboard credits per cabin, for selected Oceanview Stateroom and above sailings between 2 Aug and 1 Sep 2026, as well as 25 Sep and 30 Oct 2026.

The promotion is valid for bookings of up to two cabins per SAFRA member or NSman.

More ‘We Support NS’ deals worth checking out

Beyond these offers, NSmen can also look forward to plenty of F&B, wellness, shopping, and lifestyle perks across Singapore.

Foodies can keep an eye out for dining promotions, including one-for-one deals and other attractive discounts at eateries, while those in need of a recharge can treat themselves to wellness packages for less.

Shoppers can also enjoy deals from fashion and retail brands, with other offers spanning cafés, hotels, gyms, and lifestyle services.

The full list of participating merchants and their respective terms and conditions can be found on the ‘We Support NS’ website.

Also read: S’pore Garden Festival 2026 has giant swings, misty orchid tunnel & floral roller coaster for cute photo ops



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Featured image adapted from Wild Wild Wet, Royal Brunei Airlines, and Resorts World Sentosa.