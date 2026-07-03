S’pore Garden Festival 2026 has giant swings, misty orchid tunnel & floral roller coaster for cute photo ops

Singapore Garden Festival 2026 at Gardens by the Bay has floral roller coaster, mirror maze, and carousel play garden

If fake plush flowers don’t do it for you, NParks and Gardens by the Bay have something much bigger, brighter, and bursting with bona fide blooms lined up for your next day out.

From 4 to 12 July 2026, Singapore Garden Festival (SGF) 2026 takes over Gardens by the Bay with a whimsical, vintage-inspired spectacle made for visitors of all ages.

Now in its 10th edition, this year’s theme is “Carnival of Blooms”. So expect not just a simple flower showcase, but a full family day out with fairground-inspired fun. Complete with a floral roller coaster, glowing night installations, whimsical nature-inspired displays, and plenty of photo-worthy corners.

Enter through a 50m-long floral roller coaster

The show area spans a whopping 6.8ha, roughly the size of almost 10 football fields. Over 800 NParks and external volunteers will help to bring the festival to life.

An NParks spokesperson told MS News that this year’s festival leans into curated gardens, interactive displays, and large-scale installations that visitors can experience up close.

The idea is to help visitors connect with nature in their own way, whether they’re plant enthusiasts, families with kids, or simply looking for a scenic spot to wander and snap photos.

So even if you’re not the type to admire every bud and leaf, there’s still plenty beyond pretty flowers to pull you in at SGF.

One of the three main entry points into the festival grounds is via The Meadow carpark. And the first thing that’ll greet you is the festival’s grand centrepiece. An 8m-high Floral Roller Coaster stretching about 50m long.

This isn’t an actual ride you can hop on, but a larger-than-life decorative installation made for endless photo ops and awe-inspiring first impressions.

Woven with blooms and foliage, it features teddy bears seated in a few carts and ground-level setups where visitors can pose for cute pictures. No stomach-dropping plunges or dizzying loops involved.

According to NParks, the installation features a vibrant mix of tropical foliage and flowering plants chosen for bold colour and texture. These include Crotons, Coleus, Bromeliads, Golden Penda, Honey Myrtle, and trumpet-flowering plants.

Around 20 NParks staff and horticulture contractors were involved in setting it up.

Nearby, there’s also an exhibition titled “165 Years in Bloom: A Story of Singapore’s Garden Shows”. This exhibition traces the history of Singapore’s flower shows from the first, held in 1861, to today’s SGF.

Walk through orchid tunnels, mirrors, and a carousel garden

Once you’re done snapping pics at the roller coaster, keep wandering because SGF isn’t just about admiring installations from afar.

Many of its displays are designed for you to step right into them. These include the Floral Vortex, a swirling tunnel-like installation lined with orchids and pinwheels.

Every so often, mist drifts through the space. And when the mist rolls in, the whole tunnel takes on a dreamy, almost mysterious glow.

There’s also the Floral Infinity Mirror, a more than 14m-long walkway. This exhibit turns tropical foliage into a living kaleidoscope, with mirrors bouncing colour and reflection back at you from every angle.

Over at the Floral Mirror Maze, eight floral chandeliers hang from an open canopy. And mirrors lining the walls make it look like blooms are stretching endlessly in every direction.

For something more dramatic after dark, look out for Known by Flowers. This is an interactive light installation by Chinese landscape designer Hu Shiyang.

It combines large-scale floral forms, dynamic lighting, and technology. So the experience shifts from a dreamy garden scene by day to a glowing spectacle after dusk.

Families should also make a beeline for Nature’s Carousel Play Garden. This exhibit reimagines a traditional carousel as an outdoor nature play space.

Here, the usual carousel horses give way to locally relevant animals such as hornbills, owls, and pangolins. The play elements are crafted from recycled logs for a rustic feel.

There are also three giant carnival swings, where two people take turns tugging on a rope to keep the swing moving. It is a cute little team-effort activity that feels very on-theme with the festival’s playful, old-school fairground mood.

More themed gardens for every kind of visitor

Of course, it wouldn’t be a visit to Gardens by the Bay without a proper dose of actual flowers, and SGF delivers that in spades, too.

Over at Sunkissed: A Celebration of Sunflowers, visitors can walk through a field of more than 500 sunflowers across over 10 varieties. The flower shades range from soft yellow to golden orange.

There’s also a Fruit Orchard that traces the origins of everyday fruits across four zones. And a Wildflower Meadow that spotlights colourful, pollinator-friendly blooms.

Other first-time themed gardens and landscapes at SGF include Sensory Garden: Forest of Sweet Delights and Silver Garden. These give visitors more ways to explore nature beyond the usual stand-and-admire-from-afar format.

Orchid lovers get their own moment as well, with the Singapore Orchid Show and Orchid Extravaganza: Rhythm of the Rainforest at Flower Dome. This features more than 7,000 orchids alongside sculptural pieces inspired by traditional Indonesian craft, architecture, and motifs.

Some wonder what happens to all these flowers once the festival wraps. NParks said that most of the plants and structures will be returned to the designers and implementing partners.

Selected plants and structures may also be kept for its parks and gardens, while others will be returned to nurseries or owners.

Display structures will also be reused or recycled where possible.

Live performances, competitions, and a plant marketplace

The festival continues after sunset with daily live performances at the Bandstand in The Meadow. Acts include Jeff Ng, Karyn Wong, Sheng Li, and Blanket Party on selected dates.

There’ll also be floristry demonstrations and workshops by local and international experts. And major SGF competitions, such as the Show Gardens: All-Stars Edition, the Floral Windows to the World Championship, and the Singapore Gardeners’ Cup.

Together, these spotlight everything from award-winning landscape design and live floral artistry to prized orchids and community gardening.

For a little extra fun, visitors can also join a stamp rally around the grounds.

Grab an activity sheet at the Visitors Centre, collect all eight stamps located next to selected installations. You can then redeem a limited-edition pin at any of the three information counters, while stocks last.

Tickets to Singapore Garden Festival 2026 start from S$8

Since many of the displays look completely different by day and by night, the best move might be to arrive in the late afternoon. You can then catch the gardens in daylight, and stick around for the illuminated installations and evening performances.

Tickets to SGF 2026 are available online and on-site at ticketing counters located at The Meadow carpark, Meadow Bridge, and Flower Dome.

For Singapore residents, admission to SGF costs S$12 for adults aged 13 to 59, S$8 for seniors aged 60 and above, and S$8 for children aged 3 to 12.

To make a fuller day out of it, you can opt for the SGF and Flower Dome bundle. This costs S$20 for adults, S$15 for seniors, and S$12 for children.

For non-residents, admission to SGF costs S$24 for adults aged 13 and above and S$15 for children aged 3 to 12.

The SGF and Flower Dome bundle costs S$32 for adults and S$18 for children.

Planters Market x SGF 2026 MarketPlace at Bayfront Green

Don’t want to pay for festival admission but still want to shop? Plant parents can still visit the Planters Market x SGF 2026 MarketPlace at Bayfront Green, located next to Bayfront MRT.

Admission to the marketplace is free, and it’ll run from 4 to 12 July, 10am to 8pm, with retailers selling plants, gardening wares, collectables, and more.



Singapore Garden Festival 2026

Address: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Dates: 4 to 12 July 2026

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, last admission at 9.30pm

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

For more information on the festival, competitions, and full line-up of activities, visit the official SGF website.

Also read: Chan Chun Sing treats Japan Minister of Defence to Milo Dinosaur, brings him to Gardens by the Bay

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.