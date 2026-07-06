230 suspected scammers and money mules probed over 713 scam cases worth S$9M

Two-week islandwide operation targeted suspected scammers and money mules

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is investigating 230 suspected scammers and money mules believed to be linked to more than 713 scam cases involving around S$9 million in reported losses.

The suspects were rounded up during a two-week islandwide enforcement operation conducted between 18 June and 1 July.

230 people assisting with investigations

The 230 individuals comprise 159 men and 71 women, aged between 16 and 77, said the police in a media release on 2 July.

They are assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in scams either as scammers or money mules.

The cases they are believed to be linked to mainly involve e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and rental scams.

Victims across the 713 reported cases are estimated to have lost around S$9 million.

Suspects investigated for cheating, money laundering and unlicensed payment services

The individuals are being investigated for alleged offences including cheating, money laundering, and providing payment services without a licence.

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871, the court may sentence those convicted of cheating to up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Meanwhile, money laundering carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

Carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence carries a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Scam syndicate members face mandatory caning

The police also reminded the public that scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes.

This can increase to 24 strokes depending on the offence.

Scam mules who facilitate scams by laundering criminal proceeds, providing SIM cards or handing over SingPass credentials may also face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Banking and mobile services may also be restricted

SPF added that individuals linked to mule-related offences may also face restrictions under the Facility Restriction Framework.

This applies not only to those who have been prosecuted or convicted, but also to individuals under investigation who are assessed to be at risk, or those who have been warned or issued composition sums.

The restrictions may include limits on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further facilitation of scams.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on such scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Also Read: Yishun resident who was scammed of S$17K gets his money back, thanks MP & police

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Featured image adapted from khunkorn on Canva.