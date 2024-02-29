Dignity Kitchen needs more than S$200K in donations to restore restaurant after 13 Feb fire

Dignity Kitchen needs over S$200K in donations to repair restaurant after fire

Dignity Kitchen is appealing for over S$200,000 in donations following a fire outbreak on 13 Feb that left its premises severely damaged.

The blaze caused serious burns to both the interior and exterior of the restaurant.

It has since launched a Give.Asia campaign to raise funds for the restoration works.

Severe damage to entire restaurant

On the day of the fire, Dignity Kitchen shared a Facebook post showing the restaurant’s damaged exterior.

It also shared that the flames ruined the roof of the eatery.

The campaign’s description states that besides the exterior, the restaurant’s interior, air conditioning, and wiring also suffered burns.

To proceed with the repair works, professionals have quoted the restaurant a sum of over S$200,000.

As the amount is difficult for Dignity Kitchen to shoulder on its own, it has decided to ask for help from the public.

At the time of writing, the restaurant has raised over S$23,000 out of its S$200,000 goal from 204 donors.

Fire suspected to be act of mischief

According to Shin Min Daily News, a police officer told Deputy General Manager Xu Jiawei (transliterated from Mandarin) that the outbreak was suspected to be an act of mischief.

Flames and billowing smoke caused the roof to blacken, with some parts of it breaking off.

As a result of the fire, the restaurant had to call off its Chinese New Year (CNY) celebrations and remain closed till further notice.

It has since resumed operations.

Responding to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) highlighted that there were no reported injuries.

Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.