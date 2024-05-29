Tenant with history of scamming trashes room & cuts wires to spite S’porean landlord just before lease ended

Tenant with history of scamming trashes room to spite landlord

A Singaporean landlord was met with a tenant from hell who trashed his room just before his lease ended.

The problematic tenant left the rented room a mess, with garbage piled up on the floor, and even allegedly cut off the wires of appliances in the house. As the tenant reportedly had a tense relationship with the landlord and her grandmother, it is believed that the tenant did this to spite them.

The carnage left behind prompted the landlord to investigate the tenant, revealing a history of scamming people through his job as an electrician stretching all the way back to 2017.

Discovering this, the landlord filed a police report and posted a warning for people to be careful of the man on social media.

Problematic tenant trashes room to spite landlord

On 27 May, a landlord in Singapore made a plea on social media to contact her if they saw a man she describes as her tenant. According to her, the man was her tenant from May 2023, with his contract ending on 29 May this year.

The landlord and her grandmother did not extend the tenant’s contract, partially due to their tense relationship. She said that she would wake up in the morning to find him loudly arguing with her grandmother, even standing over her while she was seated at times.

The man did not return his house and room keys, which led to the landlord’s grandmother asking a neighbour for help to break into the tenant’s room.

That’s when they discovered that the man had left the room completely trashed. In a series of Instagram stories, the landlord shows the mess that the tenant from hell had left behind.

Garbage can be seen covering the entire floor of the tenant’s room, blocking it from view entirely.

The landlord also posted pictures of the wires of the house wifi, fridge, washing machine, and dryer, allegedly cut off by the tenant before he left.

She further explains that the tenant had trashed the room while her grandmother was at a dental appointment from 10am-3:30pm that day.

After cleaning up the mess, they even discovered that the mattress had large tears, the back panel of the tenant room’s closet half broken, and a table vandalised with illegible scrawls that seemingly look like Chinese characters.

Landlord finds out reports about tenant

The carnage prompted the landlord to look into the tenant. That’s when she discovered that multiple people have made posts warning others of this man’s scamming habits.

The reports all concern his work as a 24/7 electrician, and they stretch back to 2017.

Following a similar pattern, the reports often describe a desperate situation where a person is facing a power outage. With the regular electrician out of reach, people would reach out to this 24/7 electrician.

He would come and inspect the breaker, often saying that he’d have to replace huge portions of it. This would often cost around S$500.

Upon closer inspection, customers said they discovered a shoddy repair job that was not worth the money they paid.

Case reported to police

The landlord reported her case to the police. However, because it’s a minor case, she said that they won’t be urgently assisting her.

Additionally, they directled her to file a magistrate complaint, and the case is currently ongoing.

While the landlord suspects that the tenant had fled the country and gone to Johor Bahru, she had nonetheless changed the locks in her home for fear of the man coming back as he had not returned the house keys.

MS News has reached out to the landlord for more details on this incident.

