‘A task given to me by God’: M’sian Chinese man adopts & raises 3 Malay boys

Malaysian Chinese man adopts and raises 3 Malay boys

16 years ago, a Malaysian Chinese man adopted three Malay boys from an orphanage.

Committed to giving them a better life, Michael Tong Wai Siong, now 55 years old, cared for them as his own children.

Though the boys have now grown into men, the trio remain close to their father figure — celebrating festive seasons like Hari Raya and Chinese New Year together.

3 Malay boys were sent to orphanages after their parents died

In an interview with Malaysian news site Harian Metro, Mr Tong shared that he used to do charity work at an orphanage in Gombak, a district in Selangor.

During his volunteer work, he noticed a then 12-year-old boy named Rafei who was more reserved than the others.

Mr Tong later learnt that Rafei and his two younger brothers, Rasyid and Abdul Rahman, were sent to orphanages after their parents died a month apart from each other.

He also found out that Rafei did not want to go to school, later discovering that the boy had learning difficulties after speaking to the teacher.

This prompted Mr Tong to arrange to pick Rafei up from school every morning. An employee would also fetch the boy after school and bring him to tuition classes.

This routine continued until it was suggested that Rafei should live with Mr Tong for added convenience.

“He also wanted to stay with me,” Mr Tong shared.

Man also adopted the boy’s 2 younger brothers

On one occasion, Mr Tong found a handwritten note by Rafei, expressing how much he missed his two younger brothers who were staying at an orphanage in Klang.

In his note, Rafei also questioned why he was separated from his siblings and why his parents died early.

Moved to tears, Mr Tong brought Rafei to meet his brothers.

He soon brought Rasyid and Abdul Rahman to live with them in Bandar Sri Damansara.

“I felt this was a task given to me by God,” Mr Tong also told The Star. “I had to accept the challenge.”

Was committed to letting children continue their religious education

Mr Tong, who has never been married, further shared that he was determined to take care of his three adopted children as he had experienced difficult times himself.

Although he did not share the same religion as them, he wanted them to continue their religious education.

Hence, he asked an Ustaz or Islamic teacher to teach the children to read the Quran at home every night.

Moreover, Mr Tong fasts with them throughout Ramadan.

He highlighted that while it was challenging to be “both a father and mother” to the boys as they grew up, the experience has left him with sweet memories.

Mr Tong is now the grandfather of Rafei’s two children.

Rafei, Rasyid, and Abdul Rahman are now aged 29, 28, and 24 respectively.

Also read: Adopted M’sian Girl Seeks Biological Mother, She Has No Citizenship As Parents’ Info Is Missing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Harian Metro.