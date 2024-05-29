Bangkok’s ICONSIAM Mall provides umbrella shuttle service to shelter shoppers during rainy season

ICONSIAM provides umbrella shuttle service during rainy season

ICONSIAM, a famous shopping centre in Bangkok, garnered praise after a TikTok video showed a mall staff member providing an umbrella shuttle service.

With the help of a large umbrella connected to a handcart, shoppers kept dry as they crossed between the mall’s entrance and the nearby BTS Skytrain station.

The video has gained over 750,000 views, with many netizens flocking to express appreciation for this act of service.

TikTok user @etraveler4 first posted the wholesome video on 23 May.

In the clip, an ICONSIAM staff member can be seen protecting shoppers from the rain with a large umbrella connected to a handcart, ensuring they could cross between the nearby BTS Skytrain station and the mall without getting wet.

At the beginning of the video, some shoppers are seen walking under the umbrella from the train station to enter the mall.

They were escorted by a staff member wearing a mask and rain boots.

Soon after the first batch of shoppers left the shade, another three individuals hopped into the shelter of the umbrella.

The group then made their way towards the station.

Since its posting, netizens were quick to praise the mall staff member’s thoughtful gesture.

Even though the distance between the mall and the Skytrain station is relatively short, the umbrella shuttle service demonstrates care for its customers.

Netizens praise mall for its umbrella shuttle service

One netizen praised the CEO and the staff for their kindness and care towards mall patrons.

Another netizen commented that the service was impressive, highlighting the care shown by the staff.

A man said that he would thank the staff member every time for the service, expressing his gratitude towards his action.

However, some people asked if it would be better if the mall constructed a sheltered walkway, so the staff member would not have to walk back and forth many times a day.

