Leon Perera & Nicole Seah Shown Apparently Holding Hands In Video, Workers’ Party Investigating

Workers’ Party Investigating Video Of ‘Inappropriate Exchange’ Between Members Leon Perera & Nicole Seah

The Workers’ Party (WP) is currently looking into a video that shows Leon Perera and Nicole Seah engaging in “inappropriate” behaviour.

In a short clip posted on Facebook today (17 July), the party members are shown sharing a table at an unidentified restaurant.

They appear to be holding hands while they talk.

The 16-second clip shows Mr Perera and Ms Seah sharing a meal and holding hands at a restaurant.

They also appear to be behaving very intimately as Mr Perera gently strokes the back of Ms Seah’s hand as they talk.

The post does not mention where or when the recording was made.

Without any audio, it’s also unclear what the pair was discussing.

Workers’ Party looking into video of ‘inappropriate exchange’

At around 11.50am on Monday (17 July), the WP media team released a statement regarding the incident.

Here is the statement in full:

“The Workers’ Party is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members.

The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour.”

Mr Perera, the MP for Aljunied GRC’s Serangoon Division, is married to Carol Perera and has two children.

WP Youth Wing president Ms Seah is also married and has two children as well.

Neither party has yet to respond to the incident on their social media pages.

