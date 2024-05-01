Man sent to hospital after driving tractor to shopping mall in Thailand

On 24 April, a man in Thailand decided to hop on a rather unconventional mode of transport to go shopping.

Instead of a car or a motorcycle, he drove a tractor to a shopping mall in Khon Kaen, Thailand.

The man’s family was apparently looking for him after he failed to return home.

Pictures of the unexpected sight circulated on social media, catching the eye of his family members who quickly located him.

He was later admitted to the hospital for psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

Picture of orange tractor in shopping mall shared on social media

According to Khaosod, pictures of the orange tractor parked in a famous shopping mall in Khon Kaen made rounds on social media on Tuesday (23 April), with an amusing caption: “How is a million-baht vehicle parked in a public place like this? And, it’s parked perfectly in the bay.”

The pics went viral and surprised many netizens as it’s unusual to see a tractor parked in a shopping mall.

It was later confirmed by a Facebook page that the tractor driver was a man named Tangmo — a 33-year-old psychiatric patient.

Family locate man with the public’s help

On Wednesday (24 April), Tangmo’s family members revealed that they found him after receiving information from a member of the public, reports 3Plus News.

They followed the location given to them and were able to locate Tangmo before calling the police for help.

Tangmo was intercepted by the police and brought to Kumphawapi Hospital in Udon Thani for a night. He was later moved to another hospital located nearer to his home.

Apparently his 3rd time going missing

On Thursday (25 April), Tangmo’s mother, shared that Tangmo drove out in the tractor on 22 April and didn’t return home. His relatives subsequently went searching for him before spotting viral pics of the tractor on social media, reports Matichon.

His mother also pointed out that this was the third time Tangmo had gone. She knew her son had driven the tractor to pawn it for 60,000 baht (S$2,640) but had no idea where he went afterwards.

She said Tangmo had a psychiatric disorder and had been taken to a hospital in Loei before.

Featured image adapted from Kapook and Thairath.