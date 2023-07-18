Tan Chuan-Jin Resigns As President Of SNOC, VP Jessie Phua Appointed As Temporary Replacement

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tan Chuan-Jin Resigns As President Of SNOC Following Affair

Yesterday (17 July), Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin resigned from his positions in the People’s Action Party (PAP) and as a Member of Parliament (MP).

He has now also resigned as President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

SNOC has accepted the resignation, with his temporary successor being the council’s most senior vice president in office, Mrs Jessie Phua.

Tan Chuan-Jin resigns from SNOC

Citing a SNOC statement, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Mr Tan resigned from his role as president of the council on Tuesday (18 July).

SNOC has accepted his resignation, and thanked him for the past few years of services and contributions.

According to their constitution, when a President steps down from their position, the council will appoint the most senior Vice President (VP) in office as the Acting President for the remainder of the term.

As such, the current most senior VP in office, Mrs Jessie Phua, will be SNOC’s Acting President at their next Executive Committee meeting, The Straits Times (ST) noted.

Re-elected as President in Sep 2022

On 8 Sep last year, SNOC re-elected Mr Tan unanimously as its President at the council’s Annual General Meeting.

Standing unopposed, he began serving his third term in that capacity, with his run set to end in 2026.

Following his resignation from his role as Speaker of Parliament on 17 July, PM Lee addressed the issue of Mr Tan’s extramarital affair with fellow MP Cheng Li Hui.

PM Lee had revealed that despite orders to stop, both had continued their “inappropriate relationship” with each other.

After news of his resignation emerged, Mr Tan deactivated all of his social media accounts. Ms Cheng’s social media accounts have similar vanished.

