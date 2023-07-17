Tan Chuan-Jin Deactivates All Social Media Accounts After News Of Affair Breaks

The ex-Speaker was previously very active on social media.

Tan Chuan-Jin Deactivates All His Social Media Accounts, Cheng Li Hui’s Instagram Still Up

Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, known to have been active on social media, has deactivated all his social media accounts.

This comes after revelations of his “inappropriate relationship” with Ms Cheng Li Hui, a former Tampines GRC MP.

Source: Tan Chuan-Jin on Facebook via Lianhe Zaobao

Ms Cheng has also taken down her Facebook profile, though her Instagram is still “live”.

Tan Chuan-Jin was active on social media

Before news of the relationship broke, Mr Tan was one of the more active politicians on social media.

Besides the typical “MP” posts of him meeting residents during walkabouts, he also used his accounts to share photos of his exercise routine.

Many a follower would’ve seen photos of the avid runner after a jog with his buddies — and also literally running during the 2020 General Election campaign.

Source: Reddit

He also took to social media to share his views on issues, including a contemplative piece on the National Day Parade in 2020.

As President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), he shared news on Singapore’s sporting achievements.

Additionally, he didn’t shy away from communicating directly with the public, once even responding with a clapback to a netizen who wrongfully criticised him over another politician’s comments on Twitter.

Mr Tan was so popular on social media that several fake accounts with his photos sprouted across the Internet, including on the Tinder dating app.

Tan Chuan-Jin goes silent on social media

That’s why it’s so strange that Mr Tan has gone totally silent on social media, with his Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts all seemingly deactivated.

The link to his Facebook profile now gives users a message that the content isn’t available, usually due to a change in privacy settings or deletion.

Source: Tan Chuan-Jin on Facebook

Similarly, a search for his Instagram page also turns up an error message.

Source: Tan Chuan-Jin on Instagram

Over at TikTok, his account now cannot be found.

Source: Tan Chuan-Jin on TikTok

Lastly, his Twitter also draws a blank, with the social media site saying the account doesn’t exist.

Source: Tan Chuan-Jin on Twitter

Cheng Li Hui’s Facebook deactivated, Instagram still up

Ms Cheng’s Facebook profile has also been apparently deactivated.

Searches for her name over Facebook do not result in any relevant matches, and links to her profile tagged by others are now defunct.

Her Instagram profile, though, is still online as of Monday (17 July) night.

Source: Cheng Li Hui on Instagram

However, she doesn’t seem to be very active on the platform, as her last post was on 8 Mar.

Some netizens have posted in reference to her resignation, saying they’ll miss her.

Source: Cheng Li Hui on Instagram

 

Both Mr Tan and Ms Cheng have resigned from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and as MPs following the revelations.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said that their relationship would’ve come out sooner or later.

PM Lee had already known about the matter earlier and Mr Tan had offered to resign in February this year.

He instructed him to settle Marine Parade GRC before doing so but found out very recently that the two had continued their relationship.

As such, they had to resign immediately, he said.

According to SNOC’s website, he is still SNOC President.

Featured image adapted from MCI on YouTube and Tan Chuan-Jin on Twitter.

