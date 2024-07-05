Motorcyclist in S’pore scuffles with traffic police after refusing to stop for routine check in Bukit Panjang

Motorcyclist scuffles with Traffic Police officer in Bukit Panjang

A motorcyclist was spotted in a scuffle with Traffic Police (TP) officers after he reportedly refused to comply when the police signalled for him to stop.

The incident, which occurred in Bukit Panjang, was caught on video and posted on TikTok by @_xredsicezx_.

The video shows the man grappling with officers and attempting to resist them before he was subdued eventually.

Motorcyclist seen fleeing from police & trying to fight before getting caught

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at around 3.45pm on Thursday (4 July).

The 20-year-old motorcyclist apparently evaded a police roadblock and sped away for a distance of 2km before skidding and falling off at the junction of Petir Road and Gangsa Road.

An eyewitness known only as Fendi, 20, told Shin Min that he was on his way home when he saw a man wearing a helmet fleeing on foot. He was apprehended after running for about 50m.

“I saw several members of the public trying to help intercept him. The motorcyclist kept struggling and even fought with the traffic police before being subdued,” said the student.

The whole encounter took about 2 minutes, he added.

Fendi also observed that there was a signboard on the floor nearby and suggested that the motorcyclist may have hit it.

“The motorcycle was on the grass, and the police motorcycle was beside it. The motorcyclist didn’t get far before being caught,” he added.

Another resident in his 60s, a Mr Hong (transliterated from Chinese), said that his wife and children had heard a loud noise. After looking out the window, they saw the police arresting the motorcyclist.

“When I drove by at 5pm, the motorcyclist was lying on the ground with several officers standing nearby,” he added.

He will be sent to CNB for investigation for drug-related offences

Responding to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said a Traffic Police officer had signalled for a motorcyclist to stop along Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Bukit Panjang Road exit to conduct a routine check.

“The motorcyclist refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and sped off,” it said.

The male motorcyclist then self-skidded at the junction of Petir Road and Gangsa Road.

He was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving, other traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital, added SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

