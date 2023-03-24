33-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Cove Station LRT Tracks, No Foul Play Suspected

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

33-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Cove Station LRT Tracks On 23 Mar

A 33-year-old lady was found dead on the tracks near Cove Station along the Punggol LRT on Thursday (23 Mar) night.

Services on the Punggol LRT were suspended for at least two hours due to the tragic incident, till the end of service hours that night.

Police investigations are ongoing. They do not suspect foul play at the moment.

Punggol LRT services suspended after incident at Cove Station

At about 10.32pm on Thursday (23 Mar), SBS Transit shared on Twitter that services on the Punggol LRT are down, for both the East and West loops.

This was due to an incident at Cove Station along the Punggol LRT East Loop.

SBS Transit added that free bridging buses would be available in light of the suspended services, in addition to regular ones.

At about 12.13am on Friday (24 Mar), SBS Transit provided an update on the situation, saying that Punggol LRT service would be unavailable till the end of service hours.

For context, the last trains departing from Cove Station are at 12.30am and 12.40am, depending on the route commuters take.

Later at 1.12am the transport company shared that they had ceased the complimentary bus rides and bridging services.

They also shared that train services would resume as usual the following morning.

Woman declared dead at the scene

According to The Straits Times, a 33-year-old woman was found motionless on the LRT tracks at Cove Station.

SCDF officers were reportedly alerted to the case at about 10pm. After arriving at the scene, paramedics pronounced the woman dead.

The police similarly received a call about a case of unnatural death at about the same time.

Police investigations are ongoing. However, the cops do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Pasir Ris-Punggol MP Yeo Wan Ling, as well as her team, had also gone to the scene of the accident to render assistance.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram and Google Maps.