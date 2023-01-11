SBS Transit Staff Pose For Wedding Photos At Little India Station Where They First Met

SBS Transit Staff Pose For Wedding Photos At Little India MRT Station

A common trope in literature is the concept of “love at first sight“.

While some may think it’s better left for stories in fantasy books, it actually happened in real life for an SMRT staff at Little India station.

After seeing Ms Kathleen’s “beautiful smile”, there was no turning back for Assistant Station Manager Mr Amin, who fell head over heels for the Customer Service Officer.

Although he would miss the chance to start a conversation with her, fate brought them back together, and he popped the question in 2020.

Fast forward to 2023, and the pair, who are now happily married, returned to where it all started to snap some wedding photos.

Pair first met while posted to Little India for 1 day

SBS Transit shared this wonderful tale on Facebook on Tuesday (10 Jan), along with a couple of photos from the newlyweds’ shoot.

According to the post, their fateful encounter began when Mr Amin was posted to Little India station for a day.

During this short period, he caught a glimpse of Ms Kathleen, who was working as a Customer Service Officer.

Cupid’s arrow immediately struck Mr Amin hard as he was charmed by Ms Kathleen’s beautiful smile.

However, he was too shy to approach her and the day went by without them interacting.

Colleague set them up & Mr Amin proposed in 2020

Thankfully, destiny had something else in store for them as Mr Amin later bumped into Ms Kathleen while she was on duty on board a train.

With the help of a colleague, the pair were introduced to one another.

They added each other on Facebook, and before long, their friendship grew into something more.

After about a year of dating, Mr Amin proposed to Ms Kathleen in 2020. And she said yes (obviously).

SMRT staff return to Little India to snap wedding photos

On their special day, the couple returned to Little India Station to take photographs and reminisce about their first meeting.

The station, which holds a special place in their hearts, serves as a beautiful reminder of how their love story began.

In one photo, the newlyweds sit on a station bench, with the Little India signage positioned above their heads.

In another, they’re all smiles while appearing to dance outside the station gantries, dressed in their wedding finery.

MS News extends our heartiest congratulations to the lovebirds as they embark on a new chapter of their lives.

And if you’re still on the lookout for that special someone, may this give you hope that love can find you when and where you least expect it.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook & Facebook.