Couple Marry At MacPherson Temple Where They First Met, Bringing Love Story Full Circle

Interracial Couple Marry At Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple After Five-Year Courtship

Many people who’re looking for love seek divine intervention to help them find an ideal match.

In the case of one young man, his prayers were literally answered almost immediately — at the very temple where he was worshipping.

Five years later, the interracial couple decided to get married at the temple in MacPherson that brought them together.

The union brought the story of their love full circle.

Couple marry at temple on 21 Oct

Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple announced the wedding in a Facebook post on Friday (21 Oct).

After the marriage registration ceremony, which was witnessed by the couple’s relatives and friends, the newlyweds recited sutras together with the temple’s priest.

They did this in front of the statue of Yue Lao, the God Of Love and Marriage, to bless their union.

Man catches sight of future bride at temple

The tale of their meeting and subsequent love story is an interesting one.

It started about five years ago when the groom, 26-year-old insurance agent Rishi Kumar, went to the temple on Arumugam Road to pray.

The follower of the Taoist faith was seeking love and money, and one of those was delivered to him just after he planted his joss stick, he told Shin Min Daily News.

It was at that moment that he caught sight of his future bride, 30-year-old clerk Jiang Huiyi.

Love at first sight, but age was a barrier

According to Mr Kumar, it was love at first sight as he fell for her as soon as he saw her.

Upon approaching her, Mr Kumar, who speaks fluent Mandarin, found out that she worked at the Temple of Fortune.

However, there was one barrier — he was four years younger than her.

Ms Jiang told Shin Min that when they first met, he was only about 20 and she was 24.

Thus, she felt that he was a bit too young for her.

But Mr Kumar didn’t give up — knowing that she worked at the temple, he’d go over frequently to pray and chat with her.

On 14 Jan 2021, they finally got together as a couple.

Couple unanimously decide to marry at temple

When planning for the wedding, they unanimously decided to hold it at the Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple.

Mr Kumar said it was because of the temple that they met, so it was an obvious choice.

As Ms Jiang’s father is a temple director, they even managed to get Mr Chen Tianlai, chairman of the Singapore Taoist Federation, to officiate their wedding.

With Ms Jiang in a stunning red cheongsam and Mr Kumar in a dashing blue suit, they became official partners for life.

From the place they first met, the temple has now become the place they wedded, forever etching itself in their shared history.

Love conquers all barriers

Coming from different backgrounds and with an age difference, some might think Mr Kumar and Ms Jiang make an unlikely couple.

However, their marriage is another example that love conquers all.

As long as there’s love and respect, anyone can find happiness regardless of race, language, religion or nationality.

MS News congratulates the newlyweds and wishes them a long and happy marriage.

Featured image adapted from Lorong Koo Chye Sheng Hong Temple on Facebook.