Famous hawker Ah Pui Satay reopens in Toa Payoh after 2-year hiatus, sells S$1 satay sticks

Ah Pui Satay reopens stall in Toa Payoh on 12 April

After a two-year hiatus, the famous Ah Pui Satay has reopened at a new location.

Formerly operating in Tiong Bahru, owner Mr Ang Boon Ee, better known as Uncle Ah Pui, has moved his business to Toa Payoh Lorong 5 Food Centre.

In 2022, Mr Ang announced the closure of Ah Pui Satay due to health reasons.

Satay stall reopens at new location

On 15 March this year, Ah Pui Satay teased its reopening in several posts on its Facebook page.

Fans of the former street hawker were eagerly awaiting more information until confirmation of the satay stall’s reopening was finally announced a few weeks later.

The caption read, “Ah Pui Satay is back, opening on 12 April 2024 Friday at 3pm.”

On Friday (12 April), loyal fans flocked to the new-opened Toa Payoh stall, queuing up for Mr Ang’s signature S$1 satay sticks.

Many pointed out that the taste of the satay sauce stayed “consistent”, and despite the “higher than average” price, Mr Ang delivered generous chunks of meat on a stick.

It seemed Ah Pui Satay’s reopening was a success as another customer shared his pleasant experience visiting the new Toa Payoh stall.

“As luck would have it, I got the LAST 20 sticks before they hung this makeshift “SOLD OUT” sign and it was only 7.30pm,” the post read.

Satay fans also did not hesitate to show their appreciation to the Ah Pui Satay team as congratulatory flowers were sent ahead of the stall’s reopening.

Mr Ang has thanked his customers for their loyal and unwavering support.

Ah Pui Satay owner announced retirement in 2022

Mr Ang was originally known for selling satays from his wooden pushcart to workers in Telok Ayer in the 1970s.

After bringing his pushcart to Tiong Bahru, he faced several run-ins with the law over his lack of food licence.

However, upon securing his permanent spot at Tiong Bahru, Mr Ang resumed his satay-making operations with support from his loyal fans.

On 1 Nov 2022, Mr Ang took to Facebook to announce the closure of AhPui Satay in Tiong Bahru.

Due to health reasons, the satay connoisseur said he intended to take a break from the food scene and was thus closing the restaurant for good.

It is unclear why Mr Ang has decided to reopen his satay business.

MS News has reached out to Mr Ang for comments.

