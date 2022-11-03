Tiong Bahru Satay Restaurant To Shutter On 6 Nov, Owner Cites Health Reasons

Tiong Bahru Satay Restaurant Owner & Former Street Hawker Announces Retirement

Singapore’s food scene is one with a rich history, with hawkers playing a key role in the legacy. Some older folks might even remember hawkers pushing their heavy carts around to peddle their fares.

Unfortunately, one such hawker who has been around for decades recently announced his impending retirement.

Mr Ang Boon Ee, or Uncle Ah Pui, was formerly a street hawker who opened his own satay eatery in Tiong Bahru last year. He will now be retiring for his health.

His restaurant will be shuttering for good at the end of this week, on 6 Nov.

Tiong Bahru satay restaurant owner retires

Uncle Ah Pui announced his retirement on Tuesday (1 Nov) via a post on the AhPui Satay Facebook page.

Citing health reasons, Mr Ang said he intends to take a break and will be closing the restaurant for good.

The restaurant’s last day of operation will be this Sunday (6 Nov). As they will be selling all remaining satay sticks and drinks before their closure, they urged customers to head down and support them.

“A big thank you to everyone who has ever supported us before or said a kind word about us,” his employees added in the post.

Used to be street hawker since the 1970s

Mr Ang’s satay is fairly popular among those in the East, who fondly remember the olden days of him selling the charred meat skewers from a wooden cart.

According to Daniel Food Diary, he is well-known among locals for grilling and selling old-school Hainanese satay since the 1970s. However, as street hawkers gradually shifted their operations, so too did he.

Last year, Mr Ang opened Tiong Bahru Ah Pui Satay – a standalone stall along Smith Street – much to the excitement of his fans.

Selling scrumptious delicacies such as grilled prawns and oyster omelettes alongside his iconic satay, the eatery was a hit with locals.

If you or your mates are fans of Mr Ang’s satay skewers, be sure to drop by this week before his outlet closes for good.

Featured image adapted from AhPui Satay on Facebook.