Jurong West Hawker Centre Reopens After 3 Years, Has S$3 Meals Like Fried Rice & Spaghetti

Jurong West Hawker Centre Reopens With 39 Stalls & Budget Meals

Jurong West Hawker Centre finally reopened with a soft launch on 28 Sep. The popular hawker centre previously closed three years ago due to a management change.

In a Facebook post announcing the opening, Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Lee promised a wide variety of 39 food stalls in the two-storey building. The new layout features 580 seats for families to enjoy meals.

Several stores also feature S$3 ‘Budget Meals’, certainly a nice welcome given the slew of rising prices lately.

The official opening will occur sometime this month.

Jurong West Hawker Centre reopens with soft launch

It was three long years ago when the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced Jurong West Hawker Centre would close in Aug 2020.

During the long absence, NEA appointed JW 50 Hawker Heritage as the new operator. With feedback from 2,000 residents, extensive renovations were done.

Finally, MP Desmond Lee announced on Facebook that the brand new Jurong West Hawker Centre opened for a soft launch on 28 Sep.

The two-storey hawker centre boasts 39 stalls with a wide variety of delicious foods like pancakes, roast duck, and much more.

The interior received a new look, a modern, cleaner aesthetic mixed with some older nostalgic decorations for the stalls.

Following the soft launch, a massive crowd took to the new and improved dining locale.

The newly renovated layout also features 580 seats as promised by the NEA, an improvement of from 101 previously.

S$3 Budget Meals available at several stalls

Besides a wide array of delicious food, some stalls at the hawker centre also have S$3 Budget Meals, for those who want or need to save while enjoying their favourite dishes.

Shredded Chicken Hor Fun for a S$3 lunch, perhaps?

Or is Thai BBQ Pork Rice more to your taste?

Certainly, a welcome change from all the stories of food prices only going up.

Even ignoring the budget meals, the new hawker centre provides more than enough variety to satisfy any hungry patron or foodie.

If you’d like to check out all the stalls at the two-storey hawker centre, here’s how to get there:



Jurong West Hawker Centre (JW50 Hawker Heritage)

Address: 50 Jurong West Street 61, #61, Singapore 648202

Opening hours: 6am – 10pm daily (hours may differ across stalls)

Nearest MRT station: Pioneer

With so much more food on offer, perhaps this could be a reason for more of us to visit the West soon.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.