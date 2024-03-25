Toa Payoh HDB flat sold for S$1.15M, sets record for 4-room units in estate

Sale of Toa Payoh HDB four-room flat eclipses previous record by S$49,000

This month, a Toa Payoh flat became the most expensive four-roomer in the estate.

The record was set when it sold for the princely sum of S$1.15 million.

The sale price was S$49,000 more than that of the previous record-holder, which was also sold in March.

Record-setting flat located in Block 131B Toa Ppayoh Lorong 1

The record-setting flat is located in Block 131B Toa Payoh Lorong 1, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s also on a high floor — between the 16th and 18th — guaranteeing good views of the surrounding area.

Moreover, the plot of land adjacent to the block hasn’t been developed yet, so residents would enjoy unblocked views for the time being.

The flat’s size is 93 square metres (sq m), or 1,001 square feet (sq ft), so its selling price works out to about S$1,149 per sq ft (psf).

Block strategically located near MRT & amenities

Block 131B is strategically located in Toa Payoh Crest, a development at the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Toa Payoh.

That means it’s right smack in the middle of Caldecott and Braddell MRT stations, so residents can make use of three different MRT lines.

According to HDB, it’s also 192m away from Toa Payoh West Market And Food Court and 384m from Toa Payoh West Community Club.

Importantly for young families, it’s also just 49m from two early childhood centres — PCF Sparkletots Preschool and Carpe Diem Schoolhouse.

Toa Payoh flat fulfilled MOP in 2023

Significantly, Toa Payoh Crest residents received their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2018, according to property website 99.co.

Thus the flat in Block 131B, like all the flats in this cluster, has a long remaining lease of 93 years and 6 months.

That also means that the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) of the flats there ended last year, making them available for resale.

Unsurprisingly, all the four-roomers in Lorong 1 whose sales were registered in March came from Blocks 131B or 130B in Toa Payoh Crest.

Between November 2023 and February 2024, three more flats in Toa Payoh Crest were sold, all at prices of S$1 million or more.

Previous Toa Payoh record was set by flat in Block 130B

That includes the previous record-holder in Toa Payoh, a flat in Block 130B located somewhere on the 19th to 21st floors.

It was sold for S$1,101 million, or S$1,099.90 psf, which was a record at the time.

Just days later, the unit in Block 131B broke that record by S$49,000.

Toa Payoh flats are breaking records

Another Toa Payoh development, The Peak, has also made recent headlines for high resale prices.

In July 2023, a flat in Block 139B Lorong 1A Toa Payoh was sold for S$1.42 million, making it the most expensive five-room HDB resale flat in the country.

This was overtaken in November 2023 by a five-room flat in 139A Lorong 1A Toa Payoh that sold for a staggering S$1,568,888, making it the most expensive resale flat in Singapore.

A reason for units in The Peak fetching such high prices is that they were built under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS), known for its high-quality construction and design.

Toa Payoh is also a mature estate near town that has a variety of amenities and good public transport connectivity to the rest of Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.