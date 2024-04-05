Car in Taiwan narrowly escapes being squashed as boulders ‘rained’ onto mountainside road after earthquake

Boulders ‘rained’ onto mountainside road on 3 April during Taiwan earthquake

Footage of the earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday (3 April) morning has left many shaken.

While many of these videos were taken indoors, a clip that recently went viral showed how dangerous it can be in the mountainous region of the island.

In the video, huge boulders were seen crashing down a stretch of mountainside road — one of the cars was struck in the rear as a result.

Seeing the horrifying scene unfolding before them, drivers quickly reversed their vehicles to flee the area.

Boulders ‘rained’ onto road heading to Hualien during Taiwan earthquake

The video shows the dashcam vehicle at a traffic junction along a mountainside road.

Based on the caption, the clip was taken along Suhua Highway heading towards Hualien County, near the epicentre of the massive earthquake that occurred on Wednesday.

As the traffic light turns green, the dashcam vehicle and the black car ahead start moving off.

Moments after, however, the ground started shaking and both vehicles started decelerating to a stop along the road.

Perhaps sensing that something was amiss, the black car turned on its hazard light and started reversing along the narrow road. The dashcam vehicle followed suit.

A few seconds later, large boulders started ‘raining’ down the slope next to the road, with one landing near where the black car previously was.

Soon after, a boulder the size of a vehicle smashed into the rear of the black vehicle before rolling off the cliff.

Seeing this, the driver of the dashcam vehicle jammed on the accelerator and quickly backed off from where the collision took place.

While the dashcam vehicle was reversing, another large boulder fell towards it, rolling several times before coming to a stop.

Later, another large boulder landed near the traffic junction, bouncing off the roll before rolling off the edge.

Death toll rises to 12

As of Friday (5 April), six people have been found dead in Taroko National Park — a popular tourist destination in Hualien known for its mountainous scenery.

According to The Washington Post, rescuers are still on the search for a family of five believed to be trapped in a rockslide. They were reportedly hiking when the earthquake struck.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 12, with 18 people still missing, reports Nikkei Asia.

