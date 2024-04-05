Kind Samaritans step forward to help Taiwan bookstore after earthquake collapses shelves

Kind souls in Taiwan helped rearrange books & collapsed shelves in bookstore after earthquake hits

On Wednesday (3 April), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan, resulting in buildings collapsing and being uprooted.

Amid the calamity, an independent bookstore in Taipei was also not spared from the damage.

The impact caused its shelves to topple over, with books strewn all over the ground.

But all hope was not lost — within 24 hours, kind-hearted individuals restored the premises to its original state.

Appealed for help from public to pack and rearrange bookstore

Shuijhun Bookstore first called out for assistance on its Facebook page at around 1.30pm on 3 April.

In its post, it noted that when staff opened the door to the store, they found that the bookshelves had collapsed.

Fortunately, the store was not open when the quake hit, and its customers or staff did not suffer any injuries.

However, it said it urgently required help to restore the premises, adding that it would provide an hourly salary of NT$183 (S$7.70) for those who came forward.

The job scope included packing, sorting, getting the shelves back in order and rearranging books.

Book lovers, students and more quickly responded to the call for assistance

Groups of people swiftly responded to the call for assistance, as the store was seen fully staffed with people at 5.10pm the same day.

Everyone chipped in to do their part, helping one another to clean up the damage and pack books into boxes.

In another post on Facebook, the store also requested help from anyone with experience in carpentry repairs.

As many of their bookshelves were damaged at the top, the store asked if they were able to saw off the top portions and continue to use them, as they were unable to buy new shelves immediately.

This was also swiftly taken care of, as people with carpentry experience arrived to repair the available shelves the following day.

Bookstore mostly restored to original state after Taiwan earthquake

At 11pm on 4 April, the bookstore was mostly back to its original state, which the store said was an “unbelievable” feat.

“The humanity of Taiwanese people is very touching,” the store wrote. “Some even came two days in a row.”

It also expressed gratitude to its customers, neighbours and friends for delivering buns, fruits and drinks during the packing process.

The store said it would continue its work on sorting and shelving books today.

