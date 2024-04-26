Belgian man cleared of drunk driving charges due to auto-brewery syndrome

A 40-year-old Belgian man was cleared of drunk driving charges on 22 April due to a unique metabolic condition.

The man was verified to have auto-brewery syndrome, a condition where his body produces its own alcohol.

Man’s body produces alcohol

According to Reuters, a Belgian court acquitted the 40-year-old man charged with drunk driving because he has a unique condition where the man’s body produces alcohol.

Anse Ghesquiere, his lawyer, told Reuters that three doctors had independently confirmed the condition.

What is auto-brewery syndrome?

Also known as “drunkenness disease”, auto-brewery syndrome is described by Healthline as a rare condition in which the body “turns sugary and starchy foods into alcohol”.

A person with this condition can exhibit symptoms as if they are drunk, even if they have not consumed alcohol.

Clinical biologist Lisa Florin with the Belgian hospital AZ Sint-Lucas told Reuters that the alcohol produced in the bodies of people with auto-brewery symptoms is similar to that of alcoholic drinks, but they experience less of its effects.

Charged previously for drunk driving

ABC News reported that the acquitted man had previous run-ins with police in 2019 and 2022 when his breathalyser tested well over the legal limit.

At the time, he was not aware of his condition.

Ms. Ghesquiere added that “another unfortunate coincidence” is that her client also happened to work at a brewery.

In the ruling, the judge stressed that the man did not have symptoms of intoxication. Ms. Ghesquiere said that she and her client are now waiting for a formal notification of acquittal.

The man is now following a low-carbohydrate diet to prevent his body from producing more alcohol.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons.